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Kuwait Airport Partially Reopens After Iranian Strike Kills One
(MENAFN) Kuwait International Airport has partially resumed operations following a damaging Iranian attack, the country's General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced Wednesday — with only Kuwait Airways flights permitted to operate, exclusively through Terminal 4, as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.
In an official statement, the DGCA said technical teams and relevant authorities "had completed evaluations of the damage and implemented the necessary measures to ensure the safety of flight operations," clearing the way for the limited resumption of air traffic.
Passengers were urged to liaise directly with Kuwait Airways to confirm flight schedules and travel arrangements amid the ongoing disruptions.
The partial reopening comes after Kuwait confirmed that Iranian strikes had killed one person, wounded several others, and inflicted significant damage on critical infrastructure — including the airport itself and a number of diplomatic missions across the country. Kuwait City stopped short of announcing an immediate military response but made its position unambiguous, declaring that it "reserves the right" to respond to the attacks.
The strikes mark a severe escalation in regional tensions, with Kuwait International Airport — a major Gulf aviation hub — among the most symbolically and strategically significant targets hit, underscoring the broader threat Iranian aggression now poses to civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.
In an official statement, the DGCA said technical teams and relevant authorities "had completed evaluations of the damage and implemented the necessary measures to ensure the safety of flight operations," clearing the way for the limited resumption of air traffic.
Passengers were urged to liaise directly with Kuwait Airways to confirm flight schedules and travel arrangements amid the ongoing disruptions.
The partial reopening comes after Kuwait confirmed that Iranian strikes had killed one person, wounded several others, and inflicted significant damage on critical infrastructure — including the airport itself and a number of diplomatic missions across the country. Kuwait City stopped short of announcing an immediate military response but made its position unambiguous, declaring that it "reserves the right" to respond to the attacks.
The strikes mark a severe escalation in regional tensions, with Kuwait International Airport — a major Gulf aviation hub — among the most symbolically and strategically significant targets hit, underscoring the broader threat Iranian aggression now poses to civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.
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