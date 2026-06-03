Afghanistan Women Return To International Football After Five-Year Absence

The match will mark the team's first recognized international appearance since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, forcing many female athletes into exile and effectively ending organized women's sports inside the country.

ABC News reported that the game against the Cook Islands, a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand, will take place during the team's training camp, although the exact date has not been announced.

The players had previously been excluded from official international competitions after FIFA did not recognize them as Afghanistan's national women's team following the Taliban takeover.

However, FIFA in April approved the team's eligibility to compete internationally under the name of Afghanistan's women's football team, a move widely welcomed by players and supporters. Afghanistan's football federation has yet to formally recognize the squad.

The development follows growing international efforts to support Afghan women athletes in exile. Several members of the football team have rebuilt their careers in countries including Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom while continuing to campaign for recognition.

The issue has also drawn attention in cricket. International pressure has mounted on the International Cricket Council and national cricket boards over the absence of a recognized Afghan women's cricket team, with rights groups arguing that Afghan women athletes deserve opportunities to compete internationally despite restrictions at home.

Seven months ago, Afghan women footballers participated in the Unity Cup tournament, where they defeated Libya while competing without formal recognition as Afghanistan's national team. Their upcoming match in New Zealand will be their first appearance since gaining FIFA recognition.