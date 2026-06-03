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Ceasefire Efforts in Lebanon Strained as Israel Expands Southern Offensive
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s fragile ceasefire framework faced renewed strain on Monday after Israel expanded its military operations in the country’s south, triggering intensified diplomatic engagement by the United States and an emergency session at the United Nations Security Council.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the situation as a “fierce Israeli aggression” following reports that Israeli forces had taken control of the strategic Beaufort Castle, known locally as Qalaat Al Shaqif.
Aoun said Lebanon was confronting a severe escalation and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian impact on civilians, particularly in southern regions affected by ongoing fighting.
The latest developments underscore the instability of a ceasefire that officially came into force on April 17 but has repeatedly failed to halt hostilities on the ground.
Israeli forces’ seizure of Beaufort Castle has been interpreted by observers as part of a broader push deeper into southern Lebanon and a shift in the intensity of the military campaign against Hezbollah. The fortress holds both symbolic and strategic value due to its elevated position overlooking large areas of the south and its history of previous military use during earlier conflicts.
As the situation escalated, Washington intensified diplomatic efforts. A senior US official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate discussions with Lebanese President Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the previous 48 hours.
The proposed framework reportedly aims to de-escalate hostilities through phased steps, including an initial halt to Hezbollah attacks on Israel, followed by limits on Israeli military expansion into Beirut.
However, significant disagreements remain between the parties. US proposals envision Hezbollah halting operations first, while Hezbollah maintains that any ceasefire must begin with an Israeli suspension of its military campaign.
The deteriorating situation prompted France to call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “nothing justifies the major escalation under way in south Lebanon” and urged an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The conflict was triggered on March 2 following Hezbollah attacks on Israeli positions, drawing Lebanon further into an expanding regional confrontation.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the situation as a “fierce Israeli aggression” following reports that Israeli forces had taken control of the strategic Beaufort Castle, known locally as Qalaat Al Shaqif.
Aoun said Lebanon was confronting a severe escalation and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian impact on civilians, particularly in southern regions affected by ongoing fighting.
The latest developments underscore the instability of a ceasefire that officially came into force on April 17 but has repeatedly failed to halt hostilities on the ground.
Israeli forces’ seizure of Beaufort Castle has been interpreted by observers as part of a broader push deeper into southern Lebanon and a shift in the intensity of the military campaign against Hezbollah. The fortress holds both symbolic and strategic value due to its elevated position overlooking large areas of the south and its history of previous military use during earlier conflicts.
As the situation escalated, Washington intensified diplomatic efforts. A senior US official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate discussions with Lebanese President Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the previous 48 hours.
The proposed framework reportedly aims to de-escalate hostilities through phased steps, including an initial halt to Hezbollah attacks on Israel, followed by limits on Israeli military expansion into Beirut.
However, significant disagreements remain between the parties. US proposals envision Hezbollah halting operations first, while Hezbollah maintains that any ceasefire must begin with an Israeli suspension of its military campaign.
The deteriorating situation prompted France to call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “nothing justifies the major escalation under way in south Lebanon” and urged an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The conflict was triggered on March 2 following Hezbollah attacks on Israeli positions, drawing Lebanon further into an expanding regional confrontation.
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