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Hamas Rebuts Governance Allegations
(MENAFN) Hamas fired back on Tuesday against accusations that it is unwilling to surrender control of the Gaza Strip, branding such claims as "misleading lies intended to provide cover for the occupation to continue its aggression."
Spokesman Hazem Qassem reaffirmed the movement's unconditional readiness to hand over all civil and security governing responsibilities to the National Committee for Gaza Administration, headquartered in Cairo — a body he stressed had been formally agreed upon by all relevant parties.
Qassem pointed the finger squarely at Israel and Nikolay Mladenov, executive director of the Board of Peace, accusing both of artificially tethering all negotiation tracks to a single unresolved issue — an approach he argued runs directly counter to President Donald Trump's stated vision for lasting peace in Gaza.
He further accused the Board of Peace of standing idle rather than pressing Israel to permit the National Committee to physically enter Gaza or secure the operational resources it requires to function.
The governance framework at the center of the dispute was formally adopted on Jan. 16, when the White House unveiled a transitional administrative architecture for Gaza comprising three pillars: the Board of Peace, the National Committee for Gaza Administration, and the International Stabilization Force.
Qassem's remarks land amid deepening difficulties in advancing negotiations toward a second phase of the agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10, with Hamas simultaneously accusing Israel of intensifying field violations and systematically undermining the terms of the accord.
Spokesman Hazem Qassem reaffirmed the movement's unconditional readiness to hand over all civil and security governing responsibilities to the National Committee for Gaza Administration, headquartered in Cairo — a body he stressed had been formally agreed upon by all relevant parties.
Qassem pointed the finger squarely at Israel and Nikolay Mladenov, executive director of the Board of Peace, accusing both of artificially tethering all negotiation tracks to a single unresolved issue — an approach he argued runs directly counter to President Donald Trump's stated vision for lasting peace in Gaza.
He further accused the Board of Peace of standing idle rather than pressing Israel to permit the National Committee to physically enter Gaza or secure the operational resources it requires to function.
The governance framework at the center of the dispute was formally adopted on Jan. 16, when the White House unveiled a transitional administrative architecture for Gaza comprising three pillars: the Board of Peace, the National Committee for Gaza Administration, and the International Stabilization Force.
Qassem's remarks land amid deepening difficulties in advancing negotiations toward a second phase of the agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10, with Hamas simultaneously accusing Israel of intensifying field violations and systematically undermining the terms of the accord.
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