Bhagyashree On Homemakers: We Do Not Acknowledge Them

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree recently shared heartfelt reflections on the emotional journey of being a homemaker saying that they do not get acknowledged, praised or appreciated.

Bhagyashree was seen on the reality show, Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. Actress Jayati Bhatia joined her.

Bhagyashree spoke candidly about the experiences of women who devote themselves to their families while often receiving little acknowledgment in return.

Bhagyashree shared,“bahut saari kahaniyaan sunne ko mili, yeh saari auratein joh apna ghar sambhalti hain, apna parivar sambhalti hain, aur kahin-na-kahin hum unko samajhte nahi, hum unko koi auda nahi dete, hum unko saraya nahi karte, hum unko appreciation nahi dete, aur joh wo day-to-day life main pareshaani se jhujti hain, shayad wo dusrein ki pareshani samajhkey, sunke, kahin-na-kain, apne pareshani ka hal bhi dhund leti hain.”

“(I got to hear many stories. All these women who take care of their homes, who take care of their families, and somewhere or the other, we do not understand them. We do not give them any status, we do not acknowledge them, we do not praise them, we do not appreciate them. And the struggles they face in their day-to-day lives, perhaps by understanding and listening to the struggles of others, somewhere or the other, they also find solutions to their own problems.)”

Jayati spoke about the emotional expectations placed upon women, particularly within the household.

Speaking from the heart, she revealed,“sab log kehte hain, ghar safe space hota hain, mere liye shooting space ki jagah safe space thii, lekin ghar aane ke baad mujhe Jayati ka kirdaar nibhana padta tha, ke tum ho naa, tum karlogi na, lekin aage ghar ki superstar koi bolta hi nahin hain”

“(Everyone says that home is a safe space. For me, the shooting set was the safe space, but after coming home, I had to play the role of Jayati, that you are there, right, you will handle it, right? But no one ever says that the superstar of the house is the one who takes care of everything.)”