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Lebanese Troops Enter Tyre After Israel's Hezbollah Warning
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army moved into the Christian quarter of the southern city of Tyre on Tuesday, rolling out security measures after the Israeli military issued a stark warning that evacuation orders could follow if alleged Hezbollah activity in the area persisted.
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army had identified what he described as Hezbollah activity in the neighborhood, cautioning that residents could face forced displacement if the situation continued unchecked. The warning followed similar evacuation orders issued by Israel for other parts of Tyre in recent days, also attributed to alleged ceasefire violations by Hezbollah.
Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that army patrols entered the Christian quarter and commenced security and precautionary measures, without elaborating on their scope. According to the agency, Tyre Mayor Hassan Dbouk conducted a tour of the neighborhood alongside municipal official Walid al-Tawil, Father Marius Khairallah, and Lebanese army intelligence officer Col. Mohammad Hazer. The delegation met with local residents in an effort to provide reassurance in the wake of the Israeli warning.
NNA further noted that allegations of Hezbollah members operating within the historic quarter had been denied.
The ground-level developments unfolded as Lebanese and Israeli officials sat down for a fourth round of US-sponsored negotiations in Washington, DC, aimed at preserving the ceasefire and resolving outstanding security disputes.
Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 — and was subsequently extended through early July — Israel has continued military operations inside Lebanon. The human toll has been severe: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports that at least 3,468 people have been killed and 10,577 injured in Israeli strikes since March 2. Over 1 million people have been displaced, with widespread destruction inflicted on civilian infrastructure including schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, and churches.
Israel recently ordered its forces to broaden their offensive in Lebanon, though US President Donald Trump said Monday — following a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that Israeli forces would not advance on Beirut.
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army had identified what he described as Hezbollah activity in the neighborhood, cautioning that residents could face forced displacement if the situation continued unchecked. The warning followed similar evacuation orders issued by Israel for other parts of Tyre in recent days, also attributed to alleged ceasefire violations by Hezbollah.
Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that army patrols entered the Christian quarter and commenced security and precautionary measures, without elaborating on their scope. According to the agency, Tyre Mayor Hassan Dbouk conducted a tour of the neighborhood alongside municipal official Walid al-Tawil, Father Marius Khairallah, and Lebanese army intelligence officer Col. Mohammad Hazer. The delegation met with local residents in an effort to provide reassurance in the wake of the Israeli warning.
NNA further noted that allegations of Hezbollah members operating within the historic quarter had been denied.
The ground-level developments unfolded as Lebanese and Israeli officials sat down for a fourth round of US-sponsored negotiations in Washington, DC, aimed at preserving the ceasefire and resolving outstanding security disputes.
Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 — and was subsequently extended through early July — Israel has continued military operations inside Lebanon. The human toll has been severe: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports that at least 3,468 people have been killed and 10,577 injured in Israeli strikes since March 2. Over 1 million people have been displaced, with widespread destruction inflicted on civilian infrastructure including schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, and churches.
Israel recently ordered its forces to broaden their offensive in Lebanon, though US President Donald Trump said Monday — following a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that Israeli forces would not advance on Beirut.
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