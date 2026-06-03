Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Pull Off A 'Shoey', Sip Beer From A Shoe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Ryan Reynolds joined his“Deadpool & Wolverine” co-star Ryan Reynolds in embracing the popular Australian celebratory tradition“shoey”, where they drank beer from a shoe.

Hugh shared a reel video, where he first drank out of a sneaker and Ryan followed suit in an outdoor setting with members of their team saying“Chug”. The clip concluded with Hugh saying,“Drink responsibly”, which was marked by laughter.

Hugh captioned the post:“I would say it's been a good 35 years since my last shoey!!!”

A "shoey" is often performed as a symbol of triumph or camaraderie.

Talking about Deadpool & Wolverine, the film is the 34th part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the sequel to Deadpool and Deadpool 2. The film was directed by Shawn Levy. It stars Hugh and Ryan alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

In the film, Deadpool works with a reluctant Wolverine from another universe to stop the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from destroying his own universe.

Deadpool was first released in 2016. It is based on the Marvel Comics character Wade Wilson/ Deadpool and directed by Tim Miller.

It is a spin-off of the X-Men film series and the eighth installment overall. Ryan Reynolds stars as the titular character, alongside Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand. In the film, Wade Wilson hunts the man who gave him mutant abilities and left him scarred, becoming the anti-hero Deadpool.

The second installment was released in 2018, and it followed the titular character, who forms the X-Force to protect a young mutant from the time-traveling soldier Cable.

Hugh was recently seen in Kyle Balda's“The Sheep Detectives,” based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann. Jackman stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson.

Actors who have lent their voices include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

As per the synopsis, the film revolves around a shepherd named George Hardy, who loves to read murder mysteries to his sheep. He never suspected that they could understand him.

When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep decide to solve the crime themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.