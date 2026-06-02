Kriti Sanon Shares Picture Of 'Three Kids With Dreams In Their Eyes' Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to her social media account on Tuesday evening to share and adorable picture of herself seated along with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as they watch the trailer of their upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2' together.

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to her social media account on Tuesday evening to share and adorable picture of herself seated along with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as they watch the trailer of their upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2' together.

In the picture, Kriti along with Shahid and Rashmika is seen seated on the floor while watching the movie's trailer, much like 'kids with dreams in their eyes.'

Referring to themselves as three dreamers who have come a long way in the careers in Bollywood, Kriti described the moment in an adorable way.

Shahid Kapoor in the picture was seen seated between both his leading actresses sitting besides him, as they together watched the trailer play out on a giant screen. In the picture the three actors were seen surrounded by media and paparazzi.

Kriti captioned the picture as, "3 kids with dreams in their eyes, so happy to see themselves on the big screen."

The picture was clicked during the trailer launch of 'Cocktail 2', which was unveiled on June 2.

The trailer has been received well by audiences and has garnered positive reviews from critics as well.

For the uninitiated, 'Cocktail 2' is the sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy drama 'Cocktail' which start Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan.

The movie directed by Homi Adajania, releases on 19 June, this year.

The makers of the movie, in 'Cocktail 2', have retained the iconic song 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' from the original film.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, the actress of few days ago marked her 12th year in the Bollywood industry.

She made her did you with the movie heropanti that also marked the debut of actor Tiger Shroff.

Over the years Kriti has been a part of super hit movies like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Mimi', 'Bhediya', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'.

Her strong portrayal of a surrogate mother in 'Mimi' earned her her first National Film Award for Best Actress.

–IANS

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