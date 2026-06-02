DK Shivakumar To Take Oath As Karnataka CM Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the office of the Chief Minister-designate, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar and the members of the new cabinet at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, are expected to attend the event.

The ceremony will also be attended by Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from various states, besides Members of Parliament and senior party leaders.

In a notable move, the guest list includes representatives from diverse sections of society. Religious leaders representing different faiths have been invited, along with students from the Government School at Doddalahalli in Kanakapura.

Daily wage workers, civic workers, farmer leaders, representatives of Dalit organisations, leaders of Backward Class organisations, women's self-help groups, women leaders and youth leaders have also been invited to participate in the event.

The invitees further include members of the media, the film industry, the judiciary, the sports fraternity, theatre personalities, writers, artists, industrialists, business leaders and representatives of the hotel industry.

The broad-based invitation list is being viewed as an attempt to underscore the new government's commitment to inclusive governance and engagement with various sections of society as D.K. Shivakumar prepares to assume office as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shivakumar said a“new era for youth” would begin in the state under his leadership, while acknowledging that the responsibilities ahead would not be easy.

He described his elevation to the top post as a victory for Congress workers and pledged to work with dedication for the people of Karnataka.

“The party has allowed a worker, not a leader. I am deeply obliged by the faith and confidence reposed in me. I know the road ahead will not be easy, and there will be difficult times, but I have to manage them and continue working hard,” he said.

Shivakumar said the people of Karnataka had placed their trust in him and that he would strive to discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and commitment.

“The world has seen India through Bengaluru. Karnataka is a very important state, and wherever I go, people tell me how significant it is. Therefore, I must take every section of society along with me,” he said.

Emphasising inclusive governance, he said his government would work for farmers, women, youth, and all sections of society.“I will take every section of society together, from farmers to women and youth. A new era for the youth will begin in Karnataka,” he added.

Reflecting on his political journey, Shivakumar described his rise to the Chief Minister's post as the result of perseverance and hard work.

“It has been a tough journey. Though it was delayed, it was not denied. This is not about Shivakumar alone; it is about every Congress worker who stood by the party and believed in its democratic traditions,” he said.