New Season Of The Conversation's Award-Winning Curious Kids Podcast Launching This June

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast is back for a second season to answer some of the fantastic questions sent in by listeners around the world!

Each episode, a curious kid joins host Eloise to ask a top researcher their burning question, such as: why do your fingers and toes go wrinkly in the bath? Why does our taste in food change as we get older? And how high can volcanoes actually send molten lava up into the air?

While we've been off air, The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast was named Best Kids podcast at the British Podcast Awards 2025.

Follow us wherever you get your podcasts, or listen on the Yoto Player via the Discover section on the Yoto interactive audio platform for kids.

New episodes every Tuesday from June 9, or listen back to season one here. You can also read lots of answers to questions sent in by children around the world in our Curious Kids series.

Got a question? Pop it in an email, or record it and send us the audio to....

This season of The Conversation's Curious Kids is supported by the University of Southampton in the UK, a world-leading research-intensive university with a global network of international students and campuses in Malaysia and Delhi.