US DHS Chief Clashes With Democrats On Court Rulings

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 3 (IANS) US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin repeatedly clashed with Democratic senators over immigration enforcement, court orders and the rule of law, exposing deep divisions over the Trump administration's handling of border security and deportation policies.

The sharpest exchange came during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing when Senator Christopher Murphy of Connecticut questioned whether the Department of Homeland Security would comply with federal court rulings that found agency actions unlawful.

Murphy accused DHS of operating outside legal boundaries and cited a federal court decision involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence," Murphy said, referring to a ruling by a Republican-appointed judge.

The senator argued that Congress faced difficulty funding an agency that was repeatedly being challenged in court.

"This is a really important discussion for us to have, because this is, whether you want to believe it or not, at the root of our disagreement is that it is very hard for us to figure out how to fund an agency that is violating the law," Murphy said.

Seeking a direct commitment, Murphy asked whether DHS would comply with court orders when judges determined that agency actions were unlawful or unconstitutional.

Mullin rejected accusations that DHS was acting illegally and defended the department's enforcement efforts.

"I will tell you that we will never break the Constitution, and we're not going to break the law, but we're going to enforce our nation's laws," he said.

The exchange intensified when Murphy pressed the Secretary to answer whether DHS would implement court orders regardless of political considerations.

"If we didn't think courts were politicised, then I would probably be able to answer that," Mullin said. "But we see courts over and over again that use their bench for their political opinion, not just the rule of law."

Murphy warned that selective compliance with judicial decisions could undermine the country's constitutional framework.

"Our federal system falls apart if you are telling me that administrations can ignore court orders because they disagree with them," he argued.

Mullin maintained that DHS would continue enforcing laws passed by Congress and insisted that some lower-court decisions were later overturned by higher courts.

"We're going to enforce the law and never break the Constitution," he said repeatedly throughout the hearing.

The hearing comes as the Trump administration continues an aggressive immigration enforcement agenda that has triggered numerous legal challenges across federal courts. Immigration policies, deportation procedures and detention practices have become central issues in ongoing battles between the administration, states, advocacy groups and the judiciary.