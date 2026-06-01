Klitschko: Thirty Of Most Severely Damaged Buildings In Kyiv Have Already Been Repaired After Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“The city is restoring buildings that were damaged as a result of enemy attacks. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 3,578 buildings in the capital have sustained damage of varying degrees. Seventy-one of them were the most severely damaged. The city has already restored 30 of these buildings,” the post reads.

Klitschko noted that since 2022, 2.333 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the capital's budget for housing restoration.

“Kyiv is providing temporary housing for residents of damaged or destroyed buildings. Currently, there are 47 such apartments available in the city; 22 are already occupied, and 25 are ready for occupancy,” the mayor emphasized.

Klitschko noted that starting in 2022, all residents affected by shelling will receive 10,000 UAH in aid from the city. According to him, people whose homes are severely damaged will receive a one-time payment of 40,000 UAH starting in 2025, followed by 20,000 UAH monthly to rent housing wherever is convenient for them.

Klitschko added that most Kyiv residents are opting for financial assistance to rent housing.

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“Following the latest massive rocket and drone attack on Kyiv on May 24, 489 affected residents sought assistance. As a result of this shelling, 552 buildings were damaged, including 488 apartment buildings and 41 private homes. Among them, four high-rise buildings were significantly damaged,” the mayor wrote.

As reported, Kyiv authorities have allocated a one-time financial aid payment of 40,000 UAH per household for residents whose homes were damaged due to utility network failures caused by Russian shelling.

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