Azerbaijan Lists Its Largest Oil Importers For 4M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan exported 7.923 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries, worth $4.4 billion from January through April.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $198 million, or 4.3%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 281,000 tons, or 3.4%.

Meanwhile, Italy topped the list of the top three importers of Azerbaijani oil from January through April this year (4.766 million tons worth $2.5 billion), followed by Romania (461,300 tons worth $247.8 million) and Czech Republic (433,100 tons worth over $245.7 million).

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