Uzbekistan And World Bank Launch Next Phase Of Major Enterprise Dev't Initiatives
The portfolio review was conducted during a meeting between Ilhom Norqulov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, and Cécile Thioro Niang, World Bank Practice Manager for Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation.
The ongoing“Access to Finance for Jobs and Growth” (FINGROW) Project is structured around the deployment of structured guarantee mechanisms and a fund-of-funds investment architecture, aimed at fostering energy-efficient and high-potential small and medium enterprise (SME) development. Complementing this, the conceptual design of the forthcoming“Scaling & Accelerating Better Jobs, Investment, and Inclusive Transformation” (SaBIIT) Project was reviewed, focusing on enhancing productivity, modernizing startups, and integrating new exporters into global value chains.--
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