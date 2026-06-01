Iran Says Contradictory US Positions, Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Delaying Diplomacy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with thenow in effect.]

Iran on Monday blamed the slow pace of efforts to end the US-Iran conflict on a lack of trust, contradictory positions from Washington and continued Israeli attacks in the region.

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"Negotiations have started amid severe suspicion and mistrust, and the exchange of messages is taking place in this atmosphere," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that the two countries had not yet reached a final conclusion.

"The other party is constantly changing its views and putting forward new or contradictory demands (...) it is natural that this situation will prolong negotiations," he said.

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Baghaei said that if contradictory messages were part of a US negotiating tactic, they would not work with Iran, while if they reflected disarray within the US administration, Washington should reach a clear and definitive position as soon as possible.

Baghaei said Tehran viewed Israeli actions in the region, including in Lebanon, as inseparable from those of the US, adding that any agreement to end the regional conflict would have to include implementation of the Lebanon ceasefire

His comments on Lebanon followed an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military to resume strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh.

Baghaei added there had not yet been any negotiations over the details of the nuclear file and said Tehran is pursuing its core demand for the release of its frozen funds.

He accused the US of violating the ceasefire through attacks on Iran's southern provinces, saying such conduct deepened mistrust and entitled Iran to take reciprocal defensive measures under the principle of self-defence.

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