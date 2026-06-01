Odisha To Host BRICS DRR Meet For Disaster Management Expertise

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 1 (IANS) Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday said Odisha has been chosen to host the first in-person technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group under India's presidency owing to its internationally recognised expertise in disaster preparedness and cyclone management.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), India, chaired the first technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, held virtually on 29–30 April 2026, bringing together member countries to advance a shared agenda on disaster resilience.

The first in-person technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group under India's BRICS Presidency is scheduled from 3 to 5 June 2026. The venue is the Taj Puri Resort in Puri, Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate the workshop on 4 June.

Addressing the media on Monday, Pujari said the meeting would bring together delegates, policymakers, and disaster management experts from BRICS member countries to discuss strategies to strengthen disaster resilience and enhance international cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

The three-day technical meeting is expected to include several delegates from BRICS member countries and partner nations. Representatives from the Government of India, disaster management agencies, and technical experts will also attend the deliberations.

Highlighting Odisha's achievements, Pujari said the state has successfully managed several major cyclones and natural disasters over the past two decades through timely evacuation, effective preparedness, and community participation.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would provide Odisha with an opportunity to showcase its disaster management expertise while learning from global best practices. The discussions will focus on sustainable disaster risk reduction (DRR) financing, resilient infrastructure, anticipatory response, and the integration of traditional knowledge into disaster resilience strategies.

As part of the programme, delegates will be taken on a study visit to cyclone shelters and disaster management facilities to provide first-hand exposure to Odisha's disaster preparedness model. A sightseeing programme has also been planned for the visiting delegates.

Senior officials from the state government, including departmental secretaries and disaster management experts, will interact with the delegates during a formal dinner on 4 June.

“The exchange of ideas and experiences among participating countries will further strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience. Odisha will benefit from these interactions, while delegates will also gain valuable insights from the state's proven disaster management model,” the minister said.