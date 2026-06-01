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Yukon Metals Corp

Yukon Metals Corp


2026-06-01 11:34:04
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Announces the start of its 2026 exploration programs at the AZ and the Birch copper-gold properties in Yukon, Canada. These fully funded exploration programs will seek to advance porphyry and skarn copper-gold targets through drilling, geophysics, surface sampling and alteration mapping. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.46.

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MENAFN01062026000212011056ID1111194387



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