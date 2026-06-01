Spot Bitcoin Etfs Record 10-Day Outflows Contrarian Indicator

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) 30 May 2026 – Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have logged ten consecutive days of net outflows, with total redemptions surpassing $2.97 billion since May 15, according to data tracked by SoSoValue. Daily withdrawals ranged from roughly $70 million to $733.43 million, with the steepest single-day exit recorded midweek. Over the two-week span, assets held across spot Bitcoin ETFs have declined from about $104.29 billion on May 15 to $94.17 billion by Friday, a drop of roughly $10 billion.

The streak extends a record for ETF outflows, surpassing an eight-session decline seen earlier last year that culminated in about $3.2 billion in withdrawals. By framing the current run as the longest on record, investors and analysts are watching for signals that the mood around institutional demand toward Bitcoin may be shifting-and whether the downward pressure in flows could precede a stabilization or rebound in prices.

BTC spot ETFs have experienced 10 straight days of net outflows, with total withdrawals exceeding $2.97 billion since May 15; daily outflows have ranged from $70 million to $733.43 million, and the largest single-day exit occurred midweek. Overall, spot BTC ETF assets fell from about $104.29 billion on May 15 to roughly $94.17 billion by Friday, marking a near $10 billion decline in two weeks. The current stretch breaks the prior record of eight consecutive outflows, which was set in early last year and involved around $3.2 billion in withdrawals. Ether spot ETFs have not been immune, posting 14 consecutive days of outflows from May 11 through Friday, with daily withdrawals ranging from $5.65 million to $130.62 million and total assets decreasing from $13.85 billion to $11.27 billion. In contrast, Hyperliquid ETFs (ticker: HYPE) have drawn inflows in every session since their May 12 launch, with cumulative net inflows surpassing $100 million by May 28 and assets rising to about $122.2 million. Analysts at Santiment Intelligence describe the persistent ETF outflows as potentially signaling a contrarian bottom, noting that extreme outflows often accompany peaks in fear or risk aversion and may precede a price rebound.

Key takeawaysBTC ETF outflows extend the longest streak on record

Data compiled by SoSoValue show that spot Bitcoin ETFs have endured a continuous drain for ten trading sessions, marking the longest outflow run on record. The daily declines have varied substantially, but the overall trend is clear: investors have been trimming exposure to BTC-backed ETFs at a rapid pace since May 15, as market participants reassess risk and adjust portfolios in a challenging macro environment.

As of Friday, the total net assets held by spot BTC ETFs stood at roughly $94.17 billion, down from $104.29 billion on May 15-a two-week retreat of about $10 billion. This pace of redemptions has dwarfed prior periods of outflows and has intensified focus on what the data could imply for the broader market cycle. The earlier benchmark eight-day stretch, recorded in the previous year, included approximately $3.2 billion in withdrawals, underscoring how current conditions are shaping a new baseline for institutional appetite in the space.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have long operated as a barometer for institutional demand. When inflows surge, they typically reflect growing confidence and demand for BTC exposure; when outflows accelerate, they often align with risk-off sentiment and de-risking across portfolios. The latest chapter, though outflows are mounting, continues to provoke questions about whether capitulation has occurred or a capitulation-like moment may be near a potential market bottom.

Markets eye a potential bottom as outflows attract scrutiny

In a perspective echoed by analytics firm Santiment Intelligence, the sustained ETF outflows could be interpreted as a contrarian signal. The firm noted on X that when large sums exit Bitcoin ETFs over a short span, it can reflect“peak fear, frustration, or risk aversion” among investors, sometimes preceding a reversal once the sentiment shifts. The argument rests on historical patterns where extreme fund outflows accompany bottoming behavior, though such inferences are not predictive guarantees.

The takeaway for market watchers is nuanced. While the current rate and duration of outflows may appear bearish in the near term, they could be signaling a period of price discovery rather than a one-way slide. As with any ETF flow analysis, the interpretation depends on a constellation of factors, including macro momentum, risk appetite among large holders, and the evolving regulatory backdrop that shapes institutional engagement with crypto markets.

Ether ETFs slide, while Hyperliquids hint at a different demand dynamic

The broader spot ETF landscape offers a mixed picture beyond Bitcoin. Spot Ether (ETH ) ETFs have logged 14 consecutive days of outflows from May 11 to Friday, with daily redemptions ranging from about $5.65 million to $130.62 million. Total assets declined from $13.85 billion on May 11 to $11.27 billion on May 29, a decrease of roughly $2.6 billion over the period. The Ether ETF trend mirrors the risk-off mood that has dominated broad crypto markets in recent weeks, reinforcing the sense that investors are prioritizing de-risking and liquidity preservation over new allocations to crypto assets.

In a contrasting development, Hyperliquid ETFs (HYPE ) have drawn interest as a newer product category. Since launching on May 12, HYPE has posted inflows in every trading session, crossing $100 million in cumulative net inflows by May 28. Net assets for HYPE rose to about $122.2 million within just over two weeks, illustrating that a segment of market participants is experimenting with niche vehicles that promise higher liquidity and different risk profiles compared with traditional spot ETFs.

These dynamics suggest a market that is not monolithic in its response to volatility and macro forces. While BTC and ETH spot ETFs continue to experience targeted outflows, the emergence of inflows into Hyperliquid products points to appetite for newer, perhaps more flexible vehicles among institutional and sophisticated retail participants.

For investors and traders, the evolving ETF flow picture emphasizes the need to distinguish between broad risk-off sentiment and the search for tactical exposure through alternative products. The next phase will hinge on whether BTC and ETH ETF outflows moderate or reverse, how prices respond to stabilizing levels, and whether new inflows into non-traditional ETFs persist as market conditions unfold.

Looking ahead, attention will focus on whether BTC's price action can anchor a rebound in ETF demand or whether macro headwinds keep trimming risk-on bets. As the flow data continue to accumulate, readers should watch for any signaling shifts in the pace of withdrawals, inflows, and net asset levels across both traditional spot ETFs and the newer Hyperliquid offerings, alongside any regulatory or macro developments that could reframe institutional appetite.

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