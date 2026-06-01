SIT To Probe Illegal Lakshmir Bhandar Beneficiaries: Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) A special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police will now probe instances where illegal beneficiaries, including males, had been receiving payments under Lakshmir Bhandar, the monthly allowance scheme for women in the state introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari informed media persons on Monday.

“As per initial findings, 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, including males, had been enjoying the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Already, 22 accounts have been identified in which males were recipients of benefits under this scheme. If an amount of Rs 1,500, as fixed under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, had been entered into each of these 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries' accounts, just imagine the amount of money looted from the state exchequer now. I have instructed the state director general of police to start an investigation into the matter by forming a special investigation team,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that there had been instances in which amounts under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme had been credited to multiple fake accounts held by the same persons under different names. He cited the case of Mustafizur Rahman and his wife, who allegedly received amounts in 15 different bank accounts, and another case of Tarikul Rahman, who allegedly received amounts in six bank accounts.

According to him, several illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators had also been receiving amounts under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme credited to their bank accounts.

“These illegal beneficiaries will be eliminated from the payment system, and we will ensure that only genuine Indian beneficiary women get the amount under the Annapurna Yojana with enhanced payments of Rs 3,000 a month, which has replaced the previous Lakshmir Bhandar scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

Initially, the state government announced that those who had been receiving benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would be automatically enrolled in the Annapurna Yojana.

However, later the government announced that a 12-page form had to be filled out for enrolment under the Annapurna Yojana. The decision was taken after large numbers of illegal beneficiaries were found to be enjoying the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar.

Amid rising speculation and uncertainty about the complexities of filling out the 12-page Annapurna Yojana form, the Chief Minister announced last week that state government staff would reach beneficiaries' doorsteps and help them fill out the forms.