U.S. Labels Brazil's Two Biggest Criminal Gangs As Terrorist Groups

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · SECURITY

Key Facts

- The decision: The US State Department announced on Thursday, May 28, that it would designate Brazil's Red Command and First Capital Command gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

- The date: The designation takes effect on June 5, once published in the US federal gazette.

- The legal basis: The move rests on Section 219 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act and an executive order, and adds a parallel“global terrorist” label.

- The effects: The labels freeze any US-held assets, ban Americans from providing material support, and bar members from entering the United States.

- The Brazil debate: President Lula gave Washington a document arguing against the label in early May; Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said he had asked President Trump to impose it.

The United States will designate Brazil's two largest criminal factions, the Red Command and the First Capital Command, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations from June 5. The State Department says the move helps choke the groups' finances, while in Brazil the decision has landed in the middle of a domestic political debate over how to confront organized crime.

What the US terrorist designation says

In a statement signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department said it would classify the Red Command and the First Capital Command as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, describing them as two of the most violent criminal organizations in Brazil. The statement said that, together, they command thousands of members and have orchestrated attacks on Brazilian police, public officials and civilians.

The First Capital Command, which rose from origins inside São Paulo's prison system, is the larger of the two; the Red Command is based in Rio de Janeiro. The designation takes effect on June 5 once published in the US federal gazette, and rests on Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and an executive order.

What the US terrorist designation does in practice

The two labels carry overlapping but distinct legal consequences. The“specially designated global terrorist” status blocks any assets or property interests held by US persons or within the United States, and prohibits transactions, including contributing funds, goods or services for the groups' benefit.

The Foreign Terrorist Organization status makes it illegal for anyone in the United States, or subject to US jurisdiction, to knowingly provide material support or resources to the designated group. Foreign members or representatives are also barred from entering the country and, in certain circumstances, can be deported.

US authorities have for years tracked the First Capital Command's expansion abroad, including money-laundering and arms-trafficking activity linked to Brazilian communities in cities such as Miami and Boston. The administration said it would keep using all available tools to disrupt the revenue flows of groups it classifies as narco-terrorist.

How the designation lands in Brazil's politics

The announcement intersected with a domestic Brazilian debate. When President Lula met President Trump at the White House on May 7, he handed over a document setting out arguments against classifying the two groups as terrorist, though he told reporters the subject was not specifically discussed at the meeting.

Rubio's announcement also coincided with a meeting in Washington between the secretary and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, a presidential pre-candidate, on May 26. Bolsonaro said he had asked Trump to designate the two factions as terrorist organizations, and that Trump had said he would consider the request. Brazilian justice-ministry technical staff had previously met US counterparts on the matter the year before.

The arguments on each side

Supporters of the terrorist label in Brazil argue it allows members and leaders to be held responsible for preparatory acts, enables asset-freezing measures through international cooperation, and federalizes investigations. One lawmaker promoting related domestic legislation framed it as a milestone in combating organized crime.

Critics, including the Lula government, have raised concerns about the implications of a foreign terrorist designation applied to groups operating on Brazilian soil, including questions about sovereignty and the practical reach of US measures inside Brazil. The full effect of the designation within Brazil remains uncertain.

The cooperation backdrop

Earlier in May, Lula and Trump discussed joint efforts to financially asphyxiate transnational criminal organizations operating in both Brazil and the United States, according to Lula, who said the two leaders did not address the specific Brazilian factions at that meeting.

The designation now adds a concrete US legal instrument to that broader discussion, with its practical consequences inside Brazil to be worked out between the two governments in the period ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which groups are being designated?

The Red Command, based in Rio de Janeiro, and the First Capital Command, which originated in São Paulo's prison system, Brazil's two largest criminal factions.

When does it take effect?

On June 5, 2026, once the designation is published in the US federal gazette. It was announced on May 28.

What are the practical effects?

It freezes US-held assets, makes it illegal for US persons to provide material support, and bars members from entering the United States.

What is Brazil's position?

The Lula government gave Washington a document arguing against the label in early May. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said he had asked President Trump to impose it.

Connected Coverage

For more on Brazil-US relations, see our Latin America news coverage.

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