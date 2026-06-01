Coinbase Gains FIU Approval To Offer Rupee Bank Rails In India

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase has activated direct rupee bank rails in India, enabling local users to move money between bank accounts and crypto markets on a single platform. The feature integrates deposits and withdrawals in Indian rupees via the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) network and unlocks access to spot trading, perpetual futures, and Coinbase 's Advanced Trade interface from one unified interface.

In a blog post published this week, Coinbase outlined that Indian users can now deposit and withdraw INR directly through IMPS while trading across multiple product layers. The move is part of a broader push to deepen Coinbase's footprint in India, following the company's regulatory progress and a prior foray into the market that included a brief period of UPI-based rupee deposits in 2022.

The company says the development is anchored by Coinbase's registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) earlier in 2025, a step it describes as providing a formal regulatory footing under the country's anti‐money laundering framework. The registration comes after a tumultuous debut in 2022, when UPI-based rupee deposits were briefly supported before payments authorities distanced themselves from crypto use of the network and partners pulled back.

India's position in global crypto adoption has been a focal point for exchanges seeking to balance regulatory risk with fast-growing user demand. Chainalysis ranked India first in its 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, citing strong on‐chain retail activity, centralized exchange use, and a broad array of on-ramp activity-indicators that Coinbase is keen to capitalize on as it expands access to INR rails. The country remains a competitive battlefield, with domestic platforms such as CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, ZebPay and WazirX, alongside global players like Binance and KuCoin, which have historically leveraged fiat-onramps and peer-to-peer channels rather than direct bank rails.

With rupee deposits and withdrawals now live, Coinbase is positioning itself as a bridge between domestic liquidity and its global exchange ecosystem. The firm says the INR order books have been built to support concentrated local liquidity, while users also gain access to Coinbase's spot markets, perpetual contracts, and the Advanced Trade interface on a single platform. In practice, that means Indian traders can navigate from bank-to-crypto transfers straight into trading without switching apps or networks, a streamlined flow that could shift how retail participants interact with digital assets.

Coinbase launches direct INR rails via IMPS in India, enabling bank-to-crypto transfers on a single platform for spot, futures, and Advanced Trade. The move follows Coinbase's FIU registration in March 2025, signaling a formal regulatory foothold for crypto activity in India. India tops Chainalysis's 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, underscoring strong domestic activity and potential for continued on‐ramps and liquidity provision. Despite regulatory headwinds and tax considerations, India remains a key growth market, with multiple local and international exchanges competing for retail users.

Key takeawaysDirect INR rails and what changes for Indian traders

By linking IMPS-enabled INR deposits and withdrawals to its trading rails, Coinbase provides Indian users with a direct bank-to-crypto transfer channel. This reduces friction that previously required converting rupees through third-party gateways or relying on peer-to-peer mechanisms. The platform now supports access to spot markets, perpetual futures, and its Advanced Trade interface, all in a single experience.

Industry observers note that the move could broaden participation among new entrants who are attracted to the convenience of direct rupee onramps, especially in a market where mobile payments and self-directed trading have become widely adopted. While domestic exchanges have long dominated the landscape, the availability of direct INR rails to a global exchange like Coinbase could raise the stakes for liquidity competition and pricing efficiency across Indian crypto markets.

That said, investors should monitor how the INR rails interact with broader regulatory requirements in India, including AML steps and tax rules that shape user behavior. Coinbase's own disclosures emphasize compliance alignment with local authorities, a necessary condition for sustaining a broad retail onboarding pump in a highly regulated environment.

Regulatory momentum and market context

The March 2025 FIU registration marks a notable milestone in Coinbase's attempt to formalize its presence in India. The company stated that the registration enables it to offer crypto trading services in the Indian market under the country's AML framework, a prerequisite that was missing during earlier, more speculative phases of its Indian operation.

India's policy landscape remains nuanced, with taxes and reporting requirements shaping user incentives. A 30% tax on many digital asset gains and a 1% tax deducted at source on certain transactions have created a complex environment for both retailers and platforms. Despite these constraints, India's large and digitally engaged population has drawn sustained investment and competition from global and domestic players alike, as reflected in Chainalysis' 2025 ranking.

Chainalysis highlighted India as the top country in its adoption index, a signal that on-chain activity, exchange usage, and onshore liquidity are formidable forces shaping the trajectory of crypto in the world's second-most populous nation. For Coinbase and similar platforms, that combination of size and activity creates a compelling case for expanding on‐ramps, liquidity, and product breadth.

Market dynamics: competition, liquidity, and user choice

India's crypto exchange ecosystem is crowded, with homegrown platforms like CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, ZebPay, and WazirX serving domestic traders, alongside major global players that have sought access via local or cross-border channels. The shift toward direct INR rails could intensify competition for user deposits and trading activity, particularly if Coinbase's INR liquidity pools and global order books offer improved pricing and deeper liquidity compared with other onramps.

Beyond domestic players, the broader crypto landscape has included P2P rupee access via major exchanges such as Binance and KuCoin. However, the direct IMPS route via Coinbase represents a more traditional banking rail, potentially improving reliability and speed for on- and off-ramps and reducing reliance on quasi-fiat bridges. For users, that could translate into more predictable settlement times and better liquidity visibility across the exchange's global ecosystem.

What readers should watch next

As Coinbase builds out INR liquidity and expands product access, investors and traders should watch how the Indian market adapts to direct INR rails and evolving regulatory scrutiny. Key questions include: Will direct bank rails attract a broader base of retail participants, and how will Indian regulators respond to expanding on-chain activity linked to global platforms? How will the interplay between tax policy and on‐ramp options shape user behavior and platform competition in the months ahead?

For now, Coinbase's direct INR rails represent a meaningful step in normalizing bank-to-crypto flows in India, reinforcing the country's standing as a premier growth hub for crypto adoption and on‐ramp innovation. The next phase will likely hinge on how efficiently the system can scale liquidity, maintain compliance, and navigate the complex regulatory terrain that has already influenced several high-profile market moves in recent years.

As the market watches, Indian users can expect more clarity on how foreign and domestic platforms balance accessibility with compliance, and how this balance will influence the long-term trajectory of crypto usage in one of the world's most dynamic digital ecosystems. For now, the availability of direct INR rails marks a practical, headline-grabbing improvement in user experience, with potential ripple effects across liquidity, competition, and investor confidence in India's crypto markets.

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