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Repeating Claim On Iran's Nuclear Program Not To Change Reality - MFA Official

Repeating Claim On Iran's Nuclear Program Not To Change Reality - MFA Official


2026-06-01 07:14:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Repeating the claim that Iran pursues nuclear weapons won't change the reality, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, in general, Iran's nuclear program is a peaceful program, and Iran's position on this is completely clear.

Baghaei noted that all the necessary mechanisms for creating certainty about Iran's nuclear program were provided for in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"However, the U.S. side has repeatedly repeated the claim about the threat of an Iranian atomic bomb," he pointed out.

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