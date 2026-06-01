Repeating Claim On Iran's Nuclear Program Not To Change Reality - MFA Official
According to him, in general, Iran's nuclear program is a peaceful program, and Iran's position on this is completely clear.
Baghaei noted that all the necessary mechanisms for creating certainty about Iran's nuclear program were provided for in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"However, the U.S. side has repeatedly repeated the claim about the threat of an Iranian atomic bomb," he pointed out.--
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