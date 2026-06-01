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Uzbekistan Targets $12.6 Billion Creative Economy Through Cultural Development

Uzbekistan Targets $12.6 Billion Creative Economy Through Cultural Development


2026-06-01 07:14:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Uzbekistan aims to expand its creative economy to 145 trillion UZS ($12.6 billion) in the coming years by increasing value creation in the culture and arts sectors, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's creative industries and promote cultural products in international markets.

To support the sector's growth, Uzbekistan has established a legal framework for creative industries and introduced a special tax regime for companies operating within the country's Creative Industry Park. Construction has begun on major creative parks in Tashkent's Shaykhantakhur district and in the city of Nukus, while a new Center for Contemporary Art is scheduled to open in Tashkent in September.

Mirziyoyev also called for expanding international exposure for Uzbek artisans and craftspeople, stressing the importance of incorporating modern design elements into traditional products. Officials were instructed to increase participation in exhibitions and trade shows abroad and to broaden cooperation with internationally recognized designers.

Under a new program, Uzbekistan plans to organize more exhibitions and promotional events across Europe, the United States, East and South Asia, and the Middle East.

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Trend News Agency

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