Compass Reports Strong Gold Recoveries From Recent Metallurgical Testing At Massala
|Sample
|Prospect
|Area
|Method
| Head Grade
(g/t Au)
|Testwork Calculated Head Grade (g/t)
| Recovery
(%)
|MA-1
|Massala
|Main vein
|EGRG
|0.65
|0.94
|51.1
|MA-2
|Massala
|Main vein (along strike)
|EGRG
|0.07
|0.13
|26.7
|MA-3
|Massala
|Alteration zone
|Fire Assay
|0.01
|-
|-
|TA-4
|Tarabala
|Main vein
|Fire Assay
|0.01
|-
|-
|MA-5
|Massala
|Main vein
|EGRG
|2.24
|1.96
|61.0
|MA-5
|Massala
|Main vein
|Cyanide
|2.24
|2.42
|95.3
Phase 1 Resource Definition Drilling
Phase 1 drilling at Massala was completed on May 22, 2026. A total of 42 diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 1,457.3 m, over a strike distance of 340 m on 13 fence lines. This mineralized zone is a portion of the approximately 3 km Tarabala fault within the Massala Small Mine Permit application area. A total of 1024 core samples (from 28 drill holes), standards, blanks and duplicates were sent to the SGS laboratory in Bamako, and subsequently forwarded to the SGS facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for assaying. Results will be reported when assaying concludes. The samples from the remaining 14 drill holes will be sent once logging has been completed.
Compass Appoints Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Compass is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Galinski as Vice President, Corporate Affairs.
Compass Chairman Joe Conway, commented: "Colin's appointment marks an important step in strengthening the Company at a pivotal stage in our development. We are very pleased to add his proven track record in negotiations and corporate strategy to our management team as we advance the Company's Small Mine strategy in Mali."
Compass CEO Larry Phillips, added : "I have known Colin for over 20 years and have followed his career closely. His ability to operate effectively in high-pressure environments, while managing multiple priorities with discipline and clarity, positions him well to represent Compass in our engagements with key service providers, industry partners, and existing and prospective shareholders."
Mr. Galinski is a senior lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance, negotiations, regulatory matters, and strategic initiatives. He has been a Compass shareholder since 2023 and was appointed to the Company's Advisory Committee in 2025. As Vice President, Corporate Affairs, he will support Mr. Phillips in the disciplined execution of the Company's Small Mine Permit strategy at Massala.
Technical Details & QAQC
All 42 diamond holes at the Massala prospect were drilled at dips of 55° and azimuths of 270° (towards the west). Hole lengths varied from 27 to 46.5 m. The holes were designed to test the grade and continuity of near-surface mineralization that is anticipated to form part of a resource estimation on the prospect. Drilling was performed by Technisol (Bamako, Mali). All samples were prepared by Compass staff under the guidance of Dr. Sandy M. Archibald, P.Geo. (Aurum Exploration Services).
All diamond drill core samples were collected following industry best practices, and an appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and duplicates were inserted to ensure an effective QAQC program was carried out. Bulk density analysis was performed on the core. Previous samples were prepared and analyzed at SGS SARL (Bamako, Mali), and future samples will be prepared and analyzed at SGS SA (Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso) by fire assay technique FAE505. All standard and blank results will be reviewed to ensure no failures are detected.
About Compass Gold Corp.
Compass Gold, a public company incorporated in Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass Gold holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of approximately 900 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects1, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Republic of Mali."
Qualified Person
This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., Compass's Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.
Forward‐Looking Information
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.
1Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.
For further information please contact:
|Compass Gold Corporation
|Compass Gold Corporation
|Larry Phillips - Pres. & CEO
|Greg Taylor - Dir. Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|...
|...
|T: +1 416-596-0996 X 302
|T: +1 416-596-0996 X 301
Website:
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Source: Compass Gold Corporation
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