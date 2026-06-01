UK Foreign Secretary To Visit China, India
The visits will focus on global issues, from the Strait of Hormuz and the Russia-Ukraine war to the recent Ebola outbreak, Reuters reported.
It said Cooper will meet her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on June 2 before travelling to the southern tech hub of Shenzhen for a programme focused on science and technology a day later, the government said.
The visit comes as relations between the United Kingdom and China have entered a new phase following a meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the two sides emphasised expanding cooperation in trade, investment and technology.
She is expected to arrive in India on June 4, where she is due to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, as well as entrepreneurs, academics and government partners involved in the UK-India Vision 2035 initiative.
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