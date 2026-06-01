Kabul, Tehran Need Joint Investment For Economic Growth: Mozaffari

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Governor of Iran's Khorasan Razavi province Gholam Hossein Mozaffari says the economic development of Afghanistan and Iran depends on interaction, cooperation and joint investment, stressing that existing capacities should be utilised to expand bilateral relations.

IRNA reported that he made the remarks during a meeting with Mufti Noor Mohammad Mutawakil, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) consul general in Mashhad.

Emphasising the cultural and economic ties between the two countries, Mozaffari said:“Given our shared cultural heritage, there is a very favourable foundation for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries. Regional countries, particularly Afghanistan, have always been valuable economic partners for us, and these capacities should be further strengthened.”

He described increased investment as one of the key priorities for bilateral cooperation.

“If the economies on both sides of the border are to grow, investment is a prerequisite. The economies of Iran and Afghanistan need one another, and the economic development of both countries depends on mutual interaction and cooperation,” he added.

Referring to IEA's efforts to combat narcotics, the governor said the Afghan government has taken effective measures against drug trafficking and that the positions of the two countries on the issue had become increasingly aligned.

“We should make use of this opportunity and work towards reducing the drug problem to the lowest possible level, and even eliminating it altogether,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mufti Noor Mohammad Mutawakil called for the resumption of taxi services between Herat and Taybad and asked the Iranian side to facilitate the transfer of Afghan prisoners from Iran to Afghanistan.

He also urged the implementation of decisions and agreements reached during joint meetings between the two countries, saying:“The implementation of these agreements will benefit both nations and can have a positive impact on the economic and transit sectors.”

hz/kk