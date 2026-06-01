IRGC Says It Targeted US Airbase After Strike On Sirik Island

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its aerospace force has targeted an airbase allegedly used in a US strike on a communications tower on Sirik Island, Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) recently said American forces carried out several“defensive strikes” against Iranian military targets over the weekend, following the downing of a US MQ-1 drone.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said in a statement on Monday that“the US aggressor army targeted a communications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan province in an act of aggression.”

The statement added that, in response, IRGC aerospace forces struck the airbase from which the attack was launched, claiming that the intended targets were destroyed.

The IRGC warned:“In case of repeated aggression, the response will be completely different, and responsibility will lie with the aggressive and child-killing US regime.”

The statement did not specify the exact location of the airbase that was targeted.

Earlier, the IRGC said it had shot down a US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle.

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