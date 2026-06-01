Azerbaijan's Academy Of Public Administration Launches Training Program For Uzbek Civil Servants

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to implement international training and internship programs aimed at sharing advanced practices in the field of public administration, Trend reports.

From June 1 to June 7, the academy will organize training and internship programs for a group of civil servants from the Republic of Uzbekistan, who are civil servants pursuing master's degrees at the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training and internship program titled "Innovative Technologies in Public Administration," the Rector of the academy, Academician Urkhan Alakbarov, emphasized the crucial role of the innovative public administration model implemented by President Ilham Aliyev in the country's sustainable development.

It was noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, consistent and systematic reforms are being carried out in Azerbaijan toward the application of modern technologies in public administration, large-scale digitalization, human capital development, strengthening of the ecological approach, and the formation of an innovation-based economic model.

It was stated that as a result of this policy, Azerbaijan has become one of the countries in the region successfully implementing an innovative development model, widely utilizing modern management technologies, and effectively applying new approaches in public administration.

The rector noted that Azerbaijan's experience in public administration generates international interest, and such training programs carried out by the academy for civil servants of various states serve to expand the exchange of experience between countries and facilitate the study of the public administration model of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Urkhan Alakbarov pointed out the existence of deep cooperation between the APA and the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noting that joint events in the fields of public administration, education, and science are continuously implemented.

Speaking next, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are based on a shared history, cultural roots, and mutual trust.

--