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Japan Opens Anti-Dumping Probes Into Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese Steel
(MENAFN) Japan has opened anti-dumping investigations into steel imports from China, South Korea, and Taiwan, in the latest signal of escalating trade friction gripping the global steel industry.
The probes, covering coil, sheet, and strip products in both hot-rolled and cold-rolled form, were announced Monday in separate statements by Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Finance Ministry.
The investigations were triggered by formal complaints from the country's most prominent steelmakers. Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel alleged that the targeted products were being sold in the Japanese market below their normal value. Nakayama Steel Works joined the three majors in requesting the hot-rolled steel probe, while the cold-rolled investigation was filed by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel alone. Both applications were submitted on February 27, the ministries confirmed.
The flat steel products under scrutiny are critical inputs across a sweeping range of industries, including automobiles, home appliances, machinery, and packaging — underscoring the broader economic stakes of the investigations.
The ministries indicated the probes are expected to conclude within one year in principle.
The move reflects mounting pressure on global steel markets, where excess capacity and softening demand in key economies have pushed multiple countries toward trade remedy measures. China — the world's largest steel producer — has ramped up exports amid sluggish domestic consumption, intensifying competition in international markets and drawing growing scrutiny from trading partners.
Japan has previously launched anti-dumping investigations into select coated and stainless steel products originating from China, South Korea, and Taiwan.
The probes, covering coil, sheet, and strip products in both hot-rolled and cold-rolled form, were announced Monday in separate statements by Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Finance Ministry.
The investigations were triggered by formal complaints from the country's most prominent steelmakers. Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel alleged that the targeted products were being sold in the Japanese market below their normal value. Nakayama Steel Works joined the three majors in requesting the hot-rolled steel probe, while the cold-rolled investigation was filed by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel alone. Both applications were submitted on February 27, the ministries confirmed.
The flat steel products under scrutiny are critical inputs across a sweeping range of industries, including automobiles, home appliances, machinery, and packaging — underscoring the broader economic stakes of the investigations.
The ministries indicated the probes are expected to conclude within one year in principle.
The move reflects mounting pressure on global steel markets, where excess capacity and softening demand in key economies have pushed multiple countries toward trade remedy measures. China — the world's largest steel producer — has ramped up exports amid sluggish domestic consumption, intensifying competition in international markets and drawing growing scrutiny from trading partners.
Japan has previously launched anti-dumping investigations into select coated and stainless steel products originating from China, South Korea, and Taiwan.
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