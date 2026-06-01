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Seven Americans Wounded in Iranian Missile Strike on Kuwait Base
(MENAFN) Four US military personnel and three civilian contractors sustained injuries last week after Iran fired a ballistic missile at an American air base in Kuwait, in what Tehran described as a direct response to a prior US airstrike on Iranian soil, a media report revealed Sunday.
All seven individuals suffered minor injuries and were cleared to return to duty within 24 hours, a broadcaster reported.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it deliberately targeted the Kuwait air base in retaliation for an American aerial assault near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran. According to an Iranian news agency, the IRGC said the retaliatory strike was carried out at 4:50 a.m. local time (0120 GMT) — just hours after it alleged US forces attacked the port city's airport using aerial projectiles.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) later issued a statement asserting the incoming missile had been "successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces."
The incident is the latest flare-up rooted in a broader regional crisis that ignited on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with sweeping drone and missile barrages striking targets across the region, while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without securing a permanent resolution. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, while keeping in place a blockade on vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports through the critical waterway — periodically stating that a peace agreement was within reach.
All seven individuals suffered minor injuries and were cleared to return to duty within 24 hours, a broadcaster reported.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it deliberately targeted the Kuwait air base in retaliation for an American aerial assault near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran. According to an Iranian news agency, the IRGC said the retaliatory strike was carried out at 4:50 a.m. local time (0120 GMT) — just hours after it alleged US forces attacked the port city's airport using aerial projectiles.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) later issued a statement asserting the incoming missile had been "successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces."
The incident is the latest flare-up rooted in a broader regional crisis that ignited on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with sweeping drone and missile barrages striking targets across the region, while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without securing a permanent resolution. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, while keeping in place a blockade on vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports through the critical waterway — periodically stating that a peace agreement was within reach.
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