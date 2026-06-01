Eternal Group Launches The Eternal Path To China At Esxence 2026, Offering A Strategic Roadmap For International Fragrance Brands Entering The Chinese Market Arabian Post

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*Data source: Frost & Sullivan

About Esxence

Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event has been the International Artistic Perfumery Event since 2009 , it represents for professionals and enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the real protagonists of this fascinating world of fragrances, where history and tradition combine with innovation and research. An exhibition area dedicated to excellence, together with a rich and interesting calendar of meetings and events, which offer to the public – last edition reached more than 10,000 attendees – a unique and unmissable experience. Website: