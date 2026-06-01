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Israel Seeks US Green Light for Beirut Strikes in Lebanon Campaign
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly requested US approval to broaden its airstrike campaign in Lebanon to include the capital, Beirut, according to TV channel, which cited Israeli officials on Sunday.
The broadcaster said that Israeli authorities have formally approached Washington seeking authorization to expand military operations beyond their current scope and carry out strikes in Beirut.
According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that exempting Beirut from the campaign limits Israel’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, insisting that the city should not be excluded from potential targets.
The report also stated that the Israeli military recently presented several operational options to political leaders, including scenarios involving airstrikes in Beirut that would require evacuation planning for civilians.
The channel further reported that an unnamed Israeli official claimed the administration of US President Donald Trump has shown a more receptive stance toward the idea, though no final decision has been made.
The broadcaster said that Israeli authorities have formally approached Washington seeking authorization to expand military operations beyond their current scope and carry out strikes in Beirut.
According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that exempting Beirut from the campaign limits Israel’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, insisting that the city should not be excluded from potential targets.
The report also stated that the Israeli military recently presented several operational options to political leaders, including scenarios involving airstrikes in Beirut that would require evacuation planning for civilians.
The channel further reported that an unnamed Israeli official claimed the administration of US President Donald Trump has shown a more receptive stance toward the idea, though no final decision has been made.
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