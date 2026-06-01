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Macron Demands Immediate Halt to Lebanon Escalation
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron issued a forceful rebuke on Sunday, declaring that no justification exists for the intensifying military campaign in southern Lebanon as the region edges closer to broader conflict.
"Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity," Macron said on X.
His remarks follow relentless daily Israeli military operations across Lebanon — conducted in open defiance of a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended by 45 days through indirect US-brokered negotiations.
The human cost continues to mount. Lebanon's Health Ministry reports that Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed more than 3,370 people and wounded over 10,000 others.
Turning to the volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran, Macron said he had consulted with regional leaders and underscored the critical urgency of reaching a swift bilateral agreement.
"This opportunity must be seized now," Macron said, adding that the priority must be a ceasefire and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in line with international law, with further negotiations aimed at a comprehensive agreement covering nuclear and ballistic programs as well as broader regional stability.
Paris, he said, stands prepared to play an active role — from helping restore maritime navigation through a joint multinational mission established alongside the United Kingdom, to lending its nuclear expertise to ongoing discussions and anchoring a broader regional security architecture.
"France stands ready to play its full part, by helping to resume maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission established with the United Kingdom, by supporting nuclear discussions with its expertise and capabilities, and by contributing to the necessary establishment of a regional security framework, alongside the partners whose protection it has helped ensure in recent months," he said.
Macron closed with a pointed appeal for Lebanon specifically, framing it as the essential starting point for any lasting regional stability.
"It is urgent that the weapons fall silent—all of them, and for good," he said.
"Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity," Macron said on X.
His remarks follow relentless daily Israeli military operations across Lebanon — conducted in open defiance of a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended by 45 days through indirect US-brokered negotiations.
The human cost continues to mount. Lebanon's Health Ministry reports that Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed more than 3,370 people and wounded over 10,000 others.
Turning to the volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran, Macron said he had consulted with regional leaders and underscored the critical urgency of reaching a swift bilateral agreement.
"This opportunity must be seized now," Macron said, adding that the priority must be a ceasefire and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in line with international law, with further negotiations aimed at a comprehensive agreement covering nuclear and ballistic programs as well as broader regional stability.
Paris, he said, stands prepared to play an active role — from helping restore maritime navigation through a joint multinational mission established alongside the United Kingdom, to lending its nuclear expertise to ongoing discussions and anchoring a broader regional security architecture.
"France stands ready to play its full part, by helping to resume maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission established with the United Kingdom, by supporting nuclear discussions with its expertise and capabilities, and by contributing to the necessary establishment of a regional security framework, alongside the partners whose protection it has helped ensure in recent months," he said.
Macron closed with a pointed appeal for Lebanon specifically, framing it as the essential starting point for any lasting regional stability.
"It is urgent that the weapons fall silent—all of them, and for good," he said.
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