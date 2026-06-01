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Macron Condemns Escalation in Southern Lebanon, Calls for Restraint
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that “nothing justifies” the ongoing escalation in southern Lebanon, as regional tensions continue to intensify amid continued cross-border violence.
According to reports, Macron made the comments on social media platform X, stressing France’s position that the situation in southern Lebanon represents a dangerous deterioration.
He said, “Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity.”
The remarks come as Israeli forces continue military activity across Lebanon despite a ceasefire that reportedly took effect on April 17 and was later extended for an additional 45 days following indirect negotiations mediated by the United States.
According to Lebanese health authorities, Israeli strikes since March 2 have resulted in more than 3,370 deaths and over 10,000 injuries.
Macron also addressed wider regional tensions, including US-Iran relations, saying he had held discussions with regional leaders and emphasized the need for a rapid agreement to reduce escalation risks.
According to reports, his comments reflect growing international concern over the widening scope of conflict in the region and renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation between major regional and global powers.
According to reports, Macron made the comments on social media platform X, stressing France’s position that the situation in southern Lebanon represents a dangerous deterioration.
He said, “Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity.”
The remarks come as Israeli forces continue military activity across Lebanon despite a ceasefire that reportedly took effect on April 17 and was later extended for an additional 45 days following indirect negotiations mediated by the United States.
According to Lebanese health authorities, Israeli strikes since March 2 have resulted in more than 3,370 deaths and over 10,000 injuries.
Macron also addressed wider regional tensions, including US-Iran relations, saying he had held discussions with regional leaders and emphasized the need for a rapid agreement to reduce escalation risks.
According to reports, his comments reflect growing international concern over the widening scope of conflict in the region and renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation between major regional and global powers.
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