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Trump Declares Iran Deal Bars Nuclear Weapons
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump pushed back forcefully Sunday against growing criticism of a proposed agreement with Iran, insisting the framework explicitly prohibits Tehran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon.
In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump defended the proposed deal's nuclear provisions, directly disputing a media report that characterized the framework as insufficient on nuclear matters — a framing he flatly rejected.
"It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that's what most of the agreement is about," Trump wrote.
The president further asserted that the proposed agreement "states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon," countering suggestions that the draft language failed to adequately close the door on Iranian nuclear ambitions.
Trump also launched a broader broadside against select media organizations, accusing them of deliberately distorting the substance and scope of the proposed deal — part of a recurring pattern in which the president has challenged press coverage of ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran.
The pushback underscores the administration's firm red line: any final understanding with Iran must carry ironclad guarantees against the development or acquisition of nuclear weapons, a position Trump has reiterated consistently throughout negotiations.
In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump defended the proposed deal's nuclear provisions, directly disputing a media report that characterized the framework as insufficient on nuclear matters — a framing he flatly rejected.
"It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that's what most of the agreement is about," Trump wrote.
The president further asserted that the proposed agreement "states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon," countering suggestions that the draft language failed to adequately close the door on Iranian nuclear ambitions.
Trump also launched a broader broadside against select media organizations, accusing them of deliberately distorting the substance and scope of the proposed deal — part of a recurring pattern in which the president has challenged press coverage of ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran.
The pushback underscores the administration's firm red line: any final understanding with Iran must carry ironclad guarantees against the development or acquisition of nuclear weapons, a position Trump has reiterated consistently throughout negotiations.
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