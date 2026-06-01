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France Calls for Emergency UN Meeting on Israel-Lebanon Escalation
(MENAFN) France has intensified its criticism of Israel's military activities in Lebanon, describing the developments as deeply troubling and calling for immediate international attention.
According to reports, France's foreign minister announced that Paris has formally requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the ongoing Israeli military operations inside Lebanese territory.
Speaking to media outlets, Jean-Noel Barrot said he had “requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC” dedicated to examining Israel's actions in Lebanon.
Expressing strong concern over the situation, Barrot stated that “Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory,” while characterizing the developments as “extremely concerning.” He further argued that Israel's conduct represented “a major mistake.”
The remarks underscore France's increasing unease over the worsening security environment in the region as Israeli forces continue operating beyond the Lebanese border.
Barrot also appealed to Iran and the United States to work toward a diplomatic understanding that could ease regional tensions, warning that “the situation is unsustainable.”
Highlighting the broader economic fallout, he noted that “The consequences of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are felt every day, at the gas pump, and more generally through its impact on the global economy and the French economy.”
The French foreign minister added that discussions continue regarding a potential mission designed to protect maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. He said planning for the initiative has progressed significantly, while consultations remain underway with both Tehran and Washington.
According to reports, France's foreign minister announced that Paris has formally requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the ongoing Israeli military operations inside Lebanese territory.
Speaking to media outlets, Jean-Noel Barrot said he had “requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC” dedicated to examining Israel's actions in Lebanon.
Expressing strong concern over the situation, Barrot stated that “Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory,” while characterizing the developments as “extremely concerning.” He further argued that Israel's conduct represented “a major mistake.”
The remarks underscore France's increasing unease over the worsening security environment in the region as Israeli forces continue operating beyond the Lebanese border.
Barrot also appealed to Iran and the United States to work toward a diplomatic understanding that could ease regional tensions, warning that “the situation is unsustainable.”
Highlighting the broader economic fallout, he noted that “The consequences of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are felt every day, at the gas pump, and more generally through its impact on the global economy and the French economy.”
The French foreign minister added that discussions continue regarding a potential mission designed to protect maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. He said planning for the initiative has progressed significantly, while consultations remain underway with both Tehran and Washington.
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