403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Carries Self-Defense Strikes on Iranian Radar, Drone Sites
(MENAFN) The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed late Sunday that American forces carried out targeted "self-defense strikes" over the weekend against Iranian radar installations and drone command-and-control facilities in Goruk, Iran, and on Qeshm Island.
CENTCOM stated that the operations were a direct response to what it described as hostile Iranian conduct, including the downing of an American surveillance drone in international airspace.
"The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters," CENTCOM said in a statement.
US fighter aircraft moved "swiftly" after the incident, according to the command, successfully destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that had been assessed as posing "clear threats" to vessels navigating regional waters.
"No American service members were harmed," it added.
CENTCOM further underscored its unwavering commitment to defending American assets and personnel across the region, framing the strikes within the broader context of ongoing tensions.
The command stated that it remains committed to protecting US assets and interests throughout the region "in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."
CENTCOM stated that the operations were a direct response to what it described as hostile Iranian conduct, including the downing of an American surveillance drone in international airspace.
"The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters," CENTCOM said in a statement.
US fighter aircraft moved "swiftly" after the incident, according to the command, successfully destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that had been assessed as posing "clear threats" to vessels navigating regional waters.
"No American service members were harmed," it added.
CENTCOM further underscored its unwavering commitment to defending American assets and personnel across the region, framing the strikes within the broader context of ongoing tensions.
The command stated that it remains committed to protecting US assets and interests throughout the region "in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment