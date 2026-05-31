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Rebecca J. Collie

Rebecca J. Collie


2026-05-31 07:16:48
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Learning Sciences, Monash University
Profile Articles

Rebecca J Collie, PhD, is a Professor of Learning Sciences in the Faculty of Education at Monash University, Australia. She is also Adjunct Professor of Educational Psychology at UNSW, Sydney. Rebecca conducts research in the broad areas of wellbeing, motivation, and both academic and social-emotional development using quantitative research methods. Previously, she worked as a primary school teacher in Melbourne.

Experience
  • 2026–present Professor, Monash University
Education
  • PhD, UBC
Research Areas
  • Educational Psychology (170103)
  • Specialist Studies In Education (1303)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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