Rebecca J Collie, PhD, is a Professor of Learning Sciences in the Faculty of Education at Monash University, Australia. She is also Adjunct Professor of Educational Psychology at UNSW, Sydney. Rebecca conducts research in the broad areas of wellbeing, motivation, and both academic and social-emotional development using quantitative research methods. Previously, she worked as a primary school teacher in Melbourne.

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