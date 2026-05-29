UAE Residents Plan Smarter Holiday Travel As Fuel Costs Rise And Eid Nears

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As holiday travel demand picks up across the UAE, many residents are approaching their vacation plans with a sharper focus on budgeting and value. Rising fuel costs, elevated transport expenses, and broader cost-of-living pressures are influencing how consumers plan trips this year, but not necessarily whether they travel at all.

While periods such as the upcoming Eid break are expected to drive a seasonal spike in travel activity, industry players say the shift extends far beyond festive travel alone. Residents are increasingly becoming more strategic year-round, prioritising smarter bookings, shorter regional getaways, flexible itineraries, and more intentional spending habits.

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Across the travel, aviation, and hospitality sectors, companies are seeing a growing emphasis on efficiency, convenience, and value-conscious decision-making as travellers look to maximise experiences while managing costs more carefully.

Early planning is becoming the biggest money-saving tool

One of the clearest trends emerging this season is the growing importance of advance planning. As airfare and transport prices fluctuate more rapidly, travellers are increasingly booking earlier to secure lower rates and avoid last-minute surcharges.

Alena Iakina, founder of visarun said residents can still travel comfortably despite rising costs, provided they plan more efficiently.“Fuel prices are going up, but travel is still important for many people in the UAE. With a bit more planning, it's still possible,” she said.

Iakina noted that booking flights well in advance can significantly reduce costs, particularly during peak travel periods such as Eid. According to recent industry data referenced by the company, travellers booking international flights 15 to 45 days in advance can secure better fares, while flying on Fridays instead of Saturdays may reduce ticket prices by up to 18%.

Regional travel and staycations gain momentum

At the same time, rising fuel and transport costs are driving stronger demand for shorter getaways, road trips, and domestic tourism experiences.

Rather than committing to expensive long-haul holidays, many UAE residents are opting for nearby destinations or staycations that offer convenience, lower transport costs, and flexible spending options.

Dominic Arel, Vice-President Operations at UHM said the hospitality sector is witnessing a noticeable shift in consumer priorities.“As rising fuel and transport costs continue to shape consumer spending habits, many UAE residents are becoming more intentional about how and where they travel,” he said.

“We are seeing a noticeable shift towards shorter regional getaways, staycations and road trips that offer both convenience and value." According to Arel, travellers are increasingly prioritising experiences that combine relaxation, dining, wellness, and entertainment within a single destination, allowing families to maximise leisure while minimising additional travel costs. This is strengthening demand for UAE-based hospitality destinations offering weekend packages, family-focused experiences, and affordable luxury options during the Eid period.

Consumers are focusing on value, not cutting travel entirely

Industry executives say the broader trend is not necessarily about reducing travel, but making travel more purposeful.

Across both mainstream and luxury segments, consumers are becoming more selective about how they spend, choosing trips that offer greater efficiency, flexibility, and overall value.

Mazen Obaid, President - Middle East at Vista said rising fuel costs are encouraging travellers to rethink how they structure holidays and business trips.“One trend we are seeing - both from a luxury travel perspective and across the broader industry is a clear shift toward more intentional planning and prioritisation,” he said.

“Rather than reducing travel, consumers are focusing on maximising value by consolidating trips, extending stays, and planning further ahead to improve efficiency and manage costs.”

Obaid added that affluent travellers are increasingly prioritising flexibility and seamless multi-destination travel experiences, while the wider market is becoming more conscious of budgeting and trip efficiency.

Smarter travel habits are becoming long-term behaviour

The current travel season is also reinforcing a wider shift towards financially conscious travel behaviour among UAE residents.

From choosing fuel-efficient driving practices and avoiding peak travel timings to comparing accommodation packages and booking bundled experiences, travellers are becoming far more proactive about managing costs.

Experts say these habits are likely to remain even after fuel prices stabilise, as consumers increasingly seek better value and greater control over discretionary spending.

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