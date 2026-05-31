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Qatarenergy Announces June 2026 Fuel Prices
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced on Sunday fuel prices in the State of Qatar for June 2026, with diesel and 95-octane gasoline (super) maintained at current levels, while 91-octane gasoline (premium) was increased set prices of Diesel at QAR 2.05 per liter, Super Gasoline (95) at QAR 2.10 per liter, and Premium Gasoline (91) at QAR 2.00 per liter. Qatar Energy fuel prices Qatar June
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