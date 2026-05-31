Tax-Free Salary To Free Travel: Indian Pilot Shares Seven Perks Of Working With Etihad Airways

An Indian pilot working with Etihad Airways in the United Arab Emirates has highlighted seven major benefits of flying for the airline, describing it as a lifestyle rather than just a profession. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showcases the attractive perks offered to cabin crew and pilots, ranging from tax-free income to international travel opportunities and a comfortable life in Abu Dhabi. The clip has drawn significant attention online, with many users calling it a“dream job” scenario.

Tax-Free Salary And Financial Benefits

In the viral video, pilot Nikita Tomar explains that one of the biggest advantages of working with Etihad Airways is the tax-free salary. She notes that every dirham earned goes directly into the employee's account, making it a highly rewarding financial structure compared to many other global aviation jobs.

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A post shared by Nikita Tomar (@itspilotnikita)

Business Class Travel For Family And Friends

Another major perk highlighted is unlimited business class travel benefits. According to Tomar, employees can fly with their family and even friends to destinations across the world. She describes it as a unique opportunity to travel comfortably while sharing experiences with loved ones.

Global Layovers And Luxury Accommodation

The pilot also speaks about international layovers in cities such as Tokyo, Paris, Spain and New York. These stopovers often include stays in luxury hotels, giving crew members time to explore global destinations while on duty.

Housing And Living Benefits In Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways also provides either company accommodation or a generous housing allowance, which significantly reduces living expenses in Abu Dhabi. This benefit, she says, makes life in the UAE highly comfortable for employees.

Medical Cover And Education Support

The airline offers comprehensive medical insurance for employees and their families. In addition, education allowances for children are also provided, making it easier for staff to support their families while working abroad.

Multicultural Work Environment And Experience

Tomar also highlights the multicultural environment onboard flights, where crew members work with professionals from more than 120 nationalities. She says this exposure helps individuals learn about different cultures and perspectives every day.

Safe Lifestyle And Quality Of Life In Abu Dhabi

Concluding her video, the pilot describes life in Abu Dhabi as safe, peaceful and family-friendly, with year-round sunshine and a welcoming culture. She emphasises that working for Etihad Airways is not just a job, but a complete lifestyle experience.

Social Media Reaction

The video, captioned“This is why pilots in the UAE never want to leave”, quickly went viral and triggered widespread reactions.

Social media users expressed admiration, with many calling it a dream career opportunity. One user commented that they could not wait to achieve a similar job, while another described it as an ideal lifestyle with financial freedom and global exposure.