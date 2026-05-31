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Iran Says No Agreement with US Without Guarantees for Its Rights
(MENAFN) Iran has stated that it will not reach any agreement with the United States unless it produces concrete and verifiable outcomes, according to reports.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator, said on Sunday that Tehran would only accept a deal that guarantees what he described as the “rights of the Iranian people.” Speaking during a virtual parliamentary session after being re-elected as speaker, he stressed a lack of confidence in Washington’s commitments.
“There is no trust in the enemy’s words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return," state broadcaster quoted him as saying.
Tensions in the region have intensified since military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February. In response, Iran carried out attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned positions in the Gulf region and also shut down the Strait of Hormuz for a period.
A ceasefire came into effect on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, although later negotiations in Islamabad did not lead to a lasting settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.
Since then, Iran and the United States have continued exchanging proposals in an attempt to restart direct negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator, said on Sunday that Tehran would only accept a deal that guarantees what he described as the “rights of the Iranian people.” Speaking during a virtual parliamentary session after being re-elected as speaker, he stressed a lack of confidence in Washington’s commitments.
“There is no trust in the enemy’s words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return," state broadcaster quoted him as saying.
Tensions in the region have intensified since military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February. In response, Iran carried out attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned positions in the Gulf region and also shut down the Strait of Hormuz for a period.
A ceasefire came into effect on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, although later negotiations in Islamabad did not lead to a lasting settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.
Since then, Iran and the United States have continued exchanging proposals in an attempt to restart direct negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.
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