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Weather Concerns Force Shift in Trump Cabinet Meeting Location
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has decided to delay a planned Cabinet gathering at Camp David, citing expected adverse weather conditions. The change affects an official administration trip that had been scheduled to take place at the presidential retreat.
Explaining the adjustment, Trump stated on his Truth Social platform:
"Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David,"
As a result, the meeting will now be held at the White House instead of the secluded presidential facility in Maryland. Camp David, located in the Catoctin Mountains, is traditionally used for high-level governmental discussions, strategic planning sessions, and diplomatic engagements involving senior US officials and the president.
According to reports, the decision was made in response to weather forecasts indicating conditions that could disrupt travel and planned activities at the retreat.
Explaining the adjustment, Trump stated on his Truth Social platform:
"Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David,"
As a result, the meeting will now be held at the White House instead of the secluded presidential facility in Maryland. Camp David, located in the Catoctin Mountains, is traditionally used for high-level governmental discussions, strategic planning sessions, and diplomatic engagements involving senior US officials and the president.
According to reports, the decision was made in response to weather forecasts indicating conditions that could disrupt travel and planned activities at the retreat.
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