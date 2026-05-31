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China Protests Japan-Philippines Maritime Negotiation Plans
(MENAFN) China on Friday lodged formal protests with both Japan and the Philippines after the two countries agreed to begin negotiations on delimiting maritime boundaries in waters east of Taiwan—areas Beijing claims fall under its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing that China considers the disputed waters part of its maritime jurisdiction under both domestic law and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
A joint statement issued Thursday following talks between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo confirmed that Manila and Tokyo will begin formal negotiations to define the boundaries of their respective exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.
Mao said the planned discussions “constitute a severe violation of China’s maritime rights and interests,” adding that China “strongly deplores and firmly opposes” the initiative.
“The so-called delimitation talks are completely illegal, null and void, and will have no effect on China's claims to rights in the area east of the Taiwan island or exercise of China's lawful rights,” she said.
Beijing urged both countries to halt any actions it says infringe on its maritime interests and called for measures that support regional peace and stability.
On Thursday, Manila and Tokyo said their cooperation is intended to strengthen peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region through expanded maritime coordination.
Both sides emphasized that the negotiations would follow the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international legal rulings, aiming to enhance “legal certainty” in disputed waters.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing that China considers the disputed waters part of its maritime jurisdiction under both domestic law and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
A joint statement issued Thursday following talks between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo confirmed that Manila and Tokyo will begin formal negotiations to define the boundaries of their respective exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.
Mao said the planned discussions “constitute a severe violation of China’s maritime rights and interests,” adding that China “strongly deplores and firmly opposes” the initiative.
“The so-called delimitation talks are completely illegal, null and void, and will have no effect on China's claims to rights in the area east of the Taiwan island or exercise of China's lawful rights,” she said.
Beijing urged both countries to halt any actions it says infringe on its maritime interests and called for measures that support regional peace and stability.
On Thursday, Manila and Tokyo said their cooperation is intended to strengthen peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region through expanded maritime coordination.
Both sides emphasized that the negotiations would follow the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international legal rulings, aiming to enhance “legal certainty” in disputed waters.
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