1,393 Patients Visited UJH's Emergency Ward During Eid Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) – Director General of the Jordan University Hospital (UJH), Dr. Nader Bsoul, stated the hospital's emergency department received 1,393 patients during Eid al-Adha holiday.

In press remarks Sunday, Bsoul noted these cases included pediatric, surgical, obstetric, gynecological, and internal medicine conditions.

He added that 375 patients were admitted to various departments, while 59 surgical procedures were performed, and 21 births (both natural and cesarean) were recorded.

Additionally, he said 210 dialysis sessions were provided to patients.

Bsoul commended the efforts of the on-duty staff during the holiday period, praising their dedication to their humanitarian and professional duties.

He affirmed the hospital's continued commitment to providing "comprehensive" healthcare around the clock.

//Petra// AG