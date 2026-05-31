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Turkish AI System BLUEVISION Redefines Maritime Safety
(MENAFN) BLUEVISION, a next-generation situational awareness platform developed by Turkish defense technology firm HAVELSAN, is reshaping maritime operations through the power of artificial intelligence and advanced computer vision — offering capabilities that stretch from commercial shipping lanes to frontline naval missions.
HAVELSAN has added the software-based solution to its growing portfolio as a direct answer to the evolving safety and operational demands of modern maritime environments. Designed with broad versatility in mind, BLUEVISION is engineered to serve an expansive range of platforms — from large commercial vessels and luxury yachts to uncrewed surface vehicles and military assets.
At its core, BLUEVISION functions as a modular decision-support and navigation-aid system purpose-built to sharpen situational awareness across busy and complex maritime traffic. What sets it apart from conventional systems is its refusal to rely on camera data alone. Instead, it fuses live camera feeds with Automatic Identification System (AIS) sensor data to construct what HAVELSAN describes as a "safe maritime picture" — a richer, more reliable operational view than any single data source could provide.
The system's most operationally significant capability is its ability to detect and pinpoint — in real time — objects that radar systems frequently miss or struggle to identify: small boats, navigational buoys, and critically, people in the water.
Built on advanced computer vision and intelligent data-fusion technologies, BLUEVISION's modular architecture is designed for seamless integration. Its hardware suite includes thermal and daylight cameras, a high-performance AI processing unit, and a touchscreen display panel — all capable of delivering full operational performance around the clock, day or night. By overlaying digital data directly onto live video feeds, the system arms operators with continuous, real-time intelligence.
BLUEVISION automatically classifies surface objects — including ships, boats, and buoys — while accurately estimating their geographic positions. It also introduces a "digital lookout" functionality, triggering both visual and audio alerts whenever collision risks are detected, adding a critical safety layer to human decision-making at sea.
The technology has already made its mark on active platforms. The Turkish Navy's SANCAR Armed Uncrewed Surface Vehicle has integrated BLUEVISION to support autonomous navigation and search-and-rescue missions, operating in full coordination with HAVELSAN's ADVENT Combat Management System. Beyond military applications, the system has been integrated into RAFNAR boats through a collaborative effort with VN Maritime and Piloda Shipyard, and has been cleared for deployment aboard commercial container ships.
HAVELSAN says BLUEVISION extends well beyond standard navigation support, offering specialized modules tailored for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue (SAR), and even submarine periscope surveillance — a rare breadth of capability within a single integrated platform.
Underpinning it all is a continuously learning software infrastructure that adapts to new operational scenarios through regular updates — reducing human error, sharpening response times, and pushing the boundaries of what autonomous maritime awareness can achieve.
HAVELSAN has added the software-based solution to its growing portfolio as a direct answer to the evolving safety and operational demands of modern maritime environments. Designed with broad versatility in mind, BLUEVISION is engineered to serve an expansive range of platforms — from large commercial vessels and luxury yachts to uncrewed surface vehicles and military assets.
At its core, BLUEVISION functions as a modular decision-support and navigation-aid system purpose-built to sharpen situational awareness across busy and complex maritime traffic. What sets it apart from conventional systems is its refusal to rely on camera data alone. Instead, it fuses live camera feeds with Automatic Identification System (AIS) sensor data to construct what HAVELSAN describes as a "safe maritime picture" — a richer, more reliable operational view than any single data source could provide.
The system's most operationally significant capability is its ability to detect and pinpoint — in real time — objects that radar systems frequently miss or struggle to identify: small boats, navigational buoys, and critically, people in the water.
Built on advanced computer vision and intelligent data-fusion technologies, BLUEVISION's modular architecture is designed for seamless integration. Its hardware suite includes thermal and daylight cameras, a high-performance AI processing unit, and a touchscreen display panel — all capable of delivering full operational performance around the clock, day or night. By overlaying digital data directly onto live video feeds, the system arms operators with continuous, real-time intelligence.
BLUEVISION automatically classifies surface objects — including ships, boats, and buoys — while accurately estimating their geographic positions. It also introduces a "digital lookout" functionality, triggering both visual and audio alerts whenever collision risks are detected, adding a critical safety layer to human decision-making at sea.
The technology has already made its mark on active platforms. The Turkish Navy's SANCAR Armed Uncrewed Surface Vehicle has integrated BLUEVISION to support autonomous navigation and search-and-rescue missions, operating in full coordination with HAVELSAN's ADVENT Combat Management System. Beyond military applications, the system has been integrated into RAFNAR boats through a collaborative effort with VN Maritime and Piloda Shipyard, and has been cleared for deployment aboard commercial container ships.
HAVELSAN says BLUEVISION extends well beyond standard navigation support, offering specialized modules tailored for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue (SAR), and even submarine periscope surveillance — a rare breadth of capability within a single integrated platform.
Underpinning it all is a continuously learning software infrastructure that adapts to new operational scenarios through regular updates — reducing human error, sharpening response times, and pushing the boundaries of what autonomous maritime awareness can achieve.
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