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Australia Revises AUKUS Deal to Acquire Second-Hand Nuclear Submarines
(MENAFN) According to reports, Australia has confirmed changes to its AUKUS defense agreement, under which it will now acquire three second-hand nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.
Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that all three submarines to be delivered under the revised arrangement will be previously used Virginia-class vessels. He said the updated structure of the deal is expected to generate significant cost savings compared to earlier plans.
Under the original 2021 agreement, Australia was expected to receive a mix of used and newly built submarines, including at least one new Virginia-class vessel alongside two second-hand units. However, the revised framework removes the requirement for a new build.
Officials involved in the trilateral agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia described the adjustment as an effort to streamline production and logistics. According to reports, the aim is to simplify supply chains, reduce maintenance complexity, and improve overall cost efficiency.
The AUKUS partnership is a long-term defense initiative designed to strengthen military cooperation and enhance submarine capabilities among the three allied countries.
Funding commitments for the program remain substantial, with the UK pledging around £4 billion, the US contributing approximately $17.5 billion, and Australia allocating more than 30 billion Australian dollars toward the project.
Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that all three submarines to be delivered under the revised arrangement will be previously used Virginia-class vessels. He said the updated structure of the deal is expected to generate significant cost savings compared to earlier plans.
Under the original 2021 agreement, Australia was expected to receive a mix of used and newly built submarines, including at least one new Virginia-class vessel alongside two second-hand units. However, the revised framework removes the requirement for a new build.
Officials involved in the trilateral agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia described the adjustment as an effort to streamline production and logistics. According to reports, the aim is to simplify supply chains, reduce maintenance complexity, and improve overall cost efficiency.
The AUKUS partnership is a long-term defense initiative designed to strengthen military cooperation and enhance submarine capabilities among the three allied countries.
Funding commitments for the program remain substantial, with the UK pledging around £4 billion, the US contributing approximately $17.5 billion, and Australia allocating more than 30 billion Australian dollars toward the project.
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