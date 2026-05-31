403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Denies Completion of Draft Agreement With US
(MENAFN) Claims that Iran and the United States have already finalized a draft memorandum remain inaccurate, according to a source familiar with the ongoing negotiations.
According to reports, the source dismissed recent assertions that a memorandum of understanding had been completed and was merely awaiting formal announcement by both parties. The source stressed that such claims are premature, stating that “do not reflect reality,” and adding that “the text has not yet been finalized.”
The source also indicated that Iran has not informed the Pakistani mediator that any final version of the document has been approved.
Officials noted that if the negotiations eventually produce a finalized agreement, both the mediator and the public would be officially notified.
“Until then, any narrative by Western sources claiming the issue has been finalized is not credible,” said the source, according to reports.
Meanwhile, reports citing US officials suggested that negotiators from Washington and Tehran have provisionally agreed on extending a ceasefire for 60 days and have outlined a framework for future nuclear discussions.
The same reports indicated that while negotiators from both sides have largely settled the terms of the proposed memorandum, final authorization has not yet been granted by US President Donald Trump.
According to reports, the source dismissed recent assertions that a memorandum of understanding had been completed and was merely awaiting formal announcement by both parties. The source stressed that such claims are premature, stating that “do not reflect reality,” and adding that “the text has not yet been finalized.”
The source also indicated that Iran has not informed the Pakistani mediator that any final version of the document has been approved.
Officials noted that if the negotiations eventually produce a finalized agreement, both the mediator and the public would be officially notified.
“Until then, any narrative by Western sources claiming the issue has been finalized is not credible,” said the source, according to reports.
Meanwhile, reports citing US officials suggested that negotiators from Washington and Tehran have provisionally agreed on extending a ceasefire for 60 days and have outlined a framework for future nuclear discussions.
The same reports indicated that while negotiators from both sides have largely settled the terms of the proposed memorandum, final authorization has not yet been granted by US President Donald Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment