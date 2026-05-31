UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In June 2026?
|Petrol
|June
|May
|Super 98
|Dh3.95
|Dh3.66
|Special 95
|Dh3.83
|Dh3.55
|E-Plus 91
|Dh3.76
|Dh3.48
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh14.28 and Dh21.46 more than May.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|June
|May
|Super 98
|Dh201.45
|Dh186.66
|Special 95
|Dh195.33
|Dh181.05
|E-Plus 91
|Dh191.76
|Dh177.48
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|June
|May
|Super 98
|Dh244.9
|Dh226.92
|Special 95
|Dh237.46
|Dh220.10
|E-Plus 91
|Dh233.12
|Dh215.76
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|June
|May
|Super 98
|Dh292.3
|Dh270.84
|Special 95
|Dh283.42
|Dh262.70
|E-Plus 91
|Dh278.24
|Dh257.52
Petrol prices have been on an upward trend for four consecutive months, including June, reflecting broader global oil movements.
Monthly petrol price changes in the UAE have a direct bearing on household finances, as fuel remains a regular and essential expense for most families. Even minor fluctuations can accumulate over time, and when prices rise, motorists often need to set aside a larger share of their income to cover fuel costs.
The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time. In July that year, rates peaked at Dh4.63 per litre for Super 98 and Dh4.52 for Special 95, marking the highest levels on record.ALSO READ
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