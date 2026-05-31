UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In June 2026?

The UAE has announced fuel prices for June 2026, marking its first pricing update as an independent oil producer following its exit from Opec and Opec+ in May.

The country's Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has increased the rates from May as the Middle East conflict continues, with an ongoing ceasefire in place and diplomatic talks continuing in the background.

The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

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