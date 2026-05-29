Minorities Panel Releases Study On Jain Community's Role In Education

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Secretary Alka Upadhyaya on Friday released a study on“Contribution of Jain Community in the Field of Education.”

Upadhyaya said that the study reflects NCM's continued efforts towards inclusive development and informed policymaking.

She said the Commission is committed to research-driven policy inputs and evidence-based initiatives for the welfare and empowerment of minority communities.

The study was undertaken by the Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society (SEEDS).

The study documents the historical evolution, institutional contribution and educational philosophy of the Jain community in India, said a statement.

It captures the role of Jain trusts, philanthropists, educational institutions and community organisations in promoting learning, research, scholarships, value-based education and inclusive access to education.

The study's report highlights that the Jain community has contributed not only to academic advancement, but also to social responsibility and nation-building through education, it said.

Guided by values such as knowledge, service, compassion and inclusiveness, Jain educational initiatives have enriched India's educational and ethical landscape.

The study is expected to serve as a useful reference for policymakers, researchers, educational institutions and community organisations working on minority education, value-based learning and community-led models of educational development, said the statement.

Earlier, the NCM celebrated the Minorities Day and invited community leaders from six minority communities – Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians (Parsis) to speak on the occasion.

The Guest Speaker, Dr Michael V. Williams of Mount Carmel School, reminded the gathering why Minority Day matters, underlining the Christian community's long and quiet contribution to nation-building through education and healthcare institutions that serve far beyond denominational boundaries.

Md. Tauhid Alam of Jamia Hamdard set minority welfare within the broader framework of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, and emphasised that governance today is all about inclusion.

Harbans Singh of Khalsa College drew a message from Gurbani to explain how coexistence and collective prosperity are not merely slogans but lived traditions.

Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and Indu Jain spoke candidly about the challenges faced by Buddhist and Jain communities, seeking responsive redressal from the National Commission for Minorities.

Veteran Parsi leader Marazban Nariman Zaiwalla closed the discussion held last December by detailing minority-focused programmes and the NCM's role as a bridge -bringing India's many communities onto a shared civic platform.